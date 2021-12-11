JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.54) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,837 ($24.36).

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.47) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.77) to GBX 1,635 ($21.68) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,498.75 ($19.87).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,608.50 ($21.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,549.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,537.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market cap of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,074.50 ($14.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.50).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

