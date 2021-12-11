JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

