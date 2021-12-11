JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

