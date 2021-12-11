JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,759 ($36.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,577.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,680.27. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,949.50 ($39.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a market cap of £63.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

