Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KHOTF has been the topic of several other reports. CA Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

