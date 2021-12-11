Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $181.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.81 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
KAMN stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
