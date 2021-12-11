Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

