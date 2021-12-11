Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

