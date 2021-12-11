Karp Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,323 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

