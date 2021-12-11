KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Sells $995,966.19 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KBH opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

