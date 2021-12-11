Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 368 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $362.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.