Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $439.37 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $439.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

