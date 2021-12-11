KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.