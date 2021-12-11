Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 908.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 488,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.33% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

