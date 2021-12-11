Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KBX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.40 ($116.18).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €87.58 ($98.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €91.75 and its 200 day moving average is €97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.16 ($99.06) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($131.73). The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.