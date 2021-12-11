Kommunitas Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

