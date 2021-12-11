Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 275 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 65,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.55. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

