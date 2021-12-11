Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 40 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.