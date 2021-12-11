Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of KR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 7,090,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480,518. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

