Kryptomon (KMON) Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and $919,466.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,320,896 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars.

