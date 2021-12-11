Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.