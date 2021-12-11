Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $43.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
