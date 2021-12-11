L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of L3Harris Technologies worth $162,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

