L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €180.00 ($202.25) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.50.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

