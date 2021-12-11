L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €180.00 ($202.25) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.50.
L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
