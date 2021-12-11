Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 408,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.