Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 24.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lawson Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 12,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lawson Products has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

