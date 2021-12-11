Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.06.

Shares of LEN opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

