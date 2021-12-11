Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $22.24. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 20,237 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

