Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.60% 15.65% 7.67%

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 22.56 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 28.68

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 10 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1357 1977 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

