Liberum Capital Raises Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Price Target to GBX 190

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 190 ($2.52) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 134.25 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.75. Town Centre Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.07%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

