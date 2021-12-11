Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.85) price target on the stock.

CLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.79) on Wednesday. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £857.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($61,795.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,080.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

