Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NRR. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.98) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

LON:NRR opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.15) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company has a market capitalization of £267.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.