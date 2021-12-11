Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,385 ($18.37) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.58) to GBX 1,310 ($17.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.79).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,409 ($18.68) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,437 ($19.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,312.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,221.69. The company has a market cap of £16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($79,423.42).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

