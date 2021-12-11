LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand Velge bought 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 342,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LifeMD by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeMD by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

