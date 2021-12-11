Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

