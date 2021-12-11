Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

