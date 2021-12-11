LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $305,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

