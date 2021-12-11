Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRFC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

