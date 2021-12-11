Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

