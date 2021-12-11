Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.