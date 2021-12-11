Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

