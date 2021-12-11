Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 1,111,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

