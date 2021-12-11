Martin Gagnon Buys 9,024 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,489.43.

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$96.50. 1,111,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,332. The company has a market cap of C$32.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$106.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

