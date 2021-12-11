Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has $525.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.50.

MLM stock opened at $439.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $439.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

