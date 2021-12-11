Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $496,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $223,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $960,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,660,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,396. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.