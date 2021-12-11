Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Materialise stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 162,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,447. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

