McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $265.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.