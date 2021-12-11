MediShares (MDS) One Day Volume Hits $495,750.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $495,750.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00210175 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

