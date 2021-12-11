Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $309.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.40 million and the highest is $310.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MEDP stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,223. Medpace has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $3,922,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $19,119,600. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

