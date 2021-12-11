Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $195,260.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00317127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,770,078 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

