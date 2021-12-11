Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,588.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,484.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,462.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

